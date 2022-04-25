John Lynch: We believe Trey Lance is ready

Getty Images

The 49ers sought to trade Jimmy Garoppolo before he underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder March 8. Now, Garoppolo’s future is uncertain since he can’t begin throwing until sometime in late June at the earliest.

The 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall choice in 2021, with the plan for Lance to start in 2022.

John Lynch didn’t declare Lance the starter during his pre-draft news conference Monday, but the General Manager did give Lance a vote of confidence.

“All these reports, I don’t know where they come from,” Lynch said. “But we always believe in competition. I think, though, at the same time, we are great believers in what Trey Lance brings to the table. We believe he’s ready. He’s going to have to show that. And I think he’s ready to show that to us, show that to his teammates, show that to the world. So we’re excited for that opportunity that he has.”

Tight end George Kittle said earlier in the day that Lance has an “insane ceiling.”

Lance started two games for the 49ers as a rookie and finished the season with 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 168 yards and a touchdown.