KJ Hamler “well ahead of schedule” in ACL rehab

Getty Images

After being traded to the Broncos in March, Russell Wilson didn’t waste much time before organizing workouts with his receivers.

One of the participants in those workouts came as a bit of a surprise. Wideout KJ Hamler tore his ACL last September, but his recovery has gone well enough that he was on video running routes and catching passes from Wilson at those sessions in California.

Broncos General Manager George Paton referenced those videos during a press conference last week when he said that the 2020 second-round pick is “well ahead of schedule” in his rehabilitation.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with anyone in our building than KJ Hamler,” Paton said, via Nick Kosminder of TheAthletic.com. “Significant injury and no one fights, no one works [harder], no one has more passion. The fact that I saw him running routes last month at Russell’s, I mean, I know he’s doing well, I know his surgery went well, but when I saw him out there, very impressive.”

Hamler is supplementing his on-field work with Wilson by talking to Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett about how Wilson will “handle these situations” in games in order to be as prepared as possible for the start of the 2022 season. Hamler and the rest of the Broncos will continue those preparations at a minicamp this week.