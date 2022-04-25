Long wait likely before first tight end is off the board

Getty Images

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Falcons took tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick — the highest any tight end has ever been selected. That won’t happen in 2022.

In fact, there’s a good chance that no tight ends will go off the board in Thursday night’s first round.

Most draft boards have Trey McBride of Colorado State as the best tight end in this draft, and most mock drafts have McBride going in the second round. Other top tight ends include Greg Dulcich of UCLA and Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, and those two may still be available in the third round.

It only takes one team to make a surprising move and reach for a tight end in the first round. But the most likely result is that the tight ends are going to have to wait until Friday to hear their names called.