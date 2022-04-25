NFL owners passed resolution that could lead to a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime

Getty Images

An NFL game could be played on Black Friday and streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video surface as a result of a resolution quietly passed by the league’s owners.

The resolution allows the league to schedule an additional short-week game beyond those already part of the normal scheduling process, according to Peter King in Football Morning in America. That would mean a Black Friday game could be added to the schedule without changes elsewhere.

As we’ve previously written, Amazon is very interested in a Black Friday game. King writes that Amazon would pay between $70 million and $100 million for a Black Friday game, which means between $2.1 million and $3.2 million per team. The owners may see that money as too good to pass up.

The game would likely have to be played in the afternoon, as the league can’t televise prime time games on Friday nights in November as part of its antitrust exemption. This year that would mean competing with the USA-England World Cup match, which is also scheduled for Black Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear at this point whether the league will schedule the Black Friday game or not. We’ll know by May 12, when the NFL schedule is released.