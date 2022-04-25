Patriots trade fifth-round pick to Texans, get two picks back

Posted by Josh Alper on April 25, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT
It will be some time before we reach the fifth round of this year’s draft, but the Patriots have already decided that they want to trade back.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots have agreed to send a fifth-round pick to the Texans. They will receive sixth- and seventh-round picks back from Houston in the swap.

The Patriots have two fifth-rounders — No. 158 and No. 170 — and the Texans have three sixth-rounders — No. 183, No. 205, and No. 207 — in their possession, so it remains to be seen which picks will be moving as part of the deal. Their seventh-rounder is the 245th overall pick.

When all is said and done the Patriots will have three sixth-rounders and a seventh-rounder to go with one pick in each of the first five rounds. Houston did not have a fifth-round pick prior to this trade. They have two first-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks, and two sixth-rounders along with their second and fifth-round selections.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m. ET:  Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Texans will receive No. 170 while sending No. 183 and No. 245 to New England.

7 responses to “Patriots trade fifth-round pick to Texans, get two picks back

  1. Bottom 5 In drafting since 2017. Maybe they should get better at picking guys instead of getting more pics.

  2. Belichick may feel that the real value in this draft is in the lower end. I also think he wants to draft Matt Ariaza and will probably need to do it late fourth or early fifth round, so he may be stockpiling extra picks to offset that.

    Just my guess anyway.

  3. Late in the draft… all a crap shoot anyways. More shots though lead to better odds of actually hitting.

  5. There is no way to justify this type of trade right now.

    Someone is over thinking something.

  6. Later round picks make very little money but some can be good special teams guys or role players. So, better to get two of those than 1.

  7. As usual belichick making waves during drafting week – only to end up with poor choices. One of the most mediocre GMs ever. But he’ll have Tom Brady on his resume.

