Rasheem Green visited Texans

Free agent pass rusher Rasheem Green visited the Texans on Monday, according to the NFL’s wire. He previously had visits to the Panthers and Ravens.

Green, 24, entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Seahawks in 2018, and he spent his first four seasons in Seattle.

He appeared in every game last season, with 16 starts, and saw action on 846 defensive snaps and 78 on special teams. Green has played 53 games with 24 starts in his career.

Green had 94 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Seahawks, including 48 tackles, four pass breakups and 6.5 sacks last season.