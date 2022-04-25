Report: Giants “more listening than shopping” Kadarius Toney

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney‘s rookie season didn’t go as planned for the Giants and word last week was that the team is considering trade options for their 2021 first-round pick.

A deal may not be imminent, however. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Giants are “more listening than shopping” Toney at this point in the offseason. The expected return in a trade could be the reason why their approach would be described that way.

Vacchiano reports that a third-round pick is seen as the likely return and that would be tough to swallow for General Manager Joe Schoen even though he wasn’t in the organization when Toney was drafted last year. Schoen said he didn’t see Toney as a “tradable piece” at the Scouting Combine earlier this year, so couching things as listening rather than shopping may also be a way to make it easier for everyone to mend fences if Toney remains on the roster for the 2022 season.

Toney has not been with the team for offseason work, so that fence-mending can’t take place in person right now. Should the Giants hear the right offer, it won’t be an issue at all.