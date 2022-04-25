Report: Panthers won’t trade for Baker Mayfield before round one of the draft

Getty Images

When reports first began to circulate linking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, some wondered whether it meant that the Panthers had no interest in any of the top quarterbacks in the draft. While that may still be the case, the Panthers reportedly won’t be making a move on Mayfield just yet.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Panthers aren’t expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022, if they trade for him at all.

This implies that the Panthers want to see if they emerge from round one with an answer at the quarterback position. It’s possible that they will try to slide down from No. 6 (good luck finding someone to trade up) and take Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett or Liberty quarterback Malik Willis later in the opening wave of selections.

The risk, of course, is that the Panthers may find themselves in a bidding war for Mayfield, if multiple teams don’t get the quarterback they are eyeballing in round one. Other teams to watch in this regard include the Seahawks, Falcons, Saints, and even the Lions. (Yes, I’m still trying to speak Mayfield to Motown into existence.)

Mayfield has remained largely silent in recent days, but for his podcast interview in which he described Seattle as the most likely option. He ultimately needs to go to a team that will give him the best opportunity to turn his career around. And while it’s possible for him to glass-half-full his way into thinking that any possible option will help lay the foundation for the major second contract he has yet to realize, the truth is that there are good places and bad places. He needs to try to engineer, as tactfully as possible, a path to the place where he can thrive the most.

As to the Panthers, it seems as if the interest in Mayfield is equivocal and tentative, at best. Depending on how the first round of the draft goes, it’s possible that no one will want him.