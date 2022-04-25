Reports: Kadarius Toney at Giants facility Monday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney wasn’t with the Giants for last week’s voluntary minicamp, but he’s made a different decision about joining the club this week.

According to multiple reports, Toney is at the team’s facility on Monday. There’s no word on what led Toney to change his approach to the team’s offseason program, but the last few days have featured chatter about the Giants’ willingness to trade their 2021 first-round pick.

Initial word was that the Giants were trying to trade Toney, but that report was followed by one saying that the team has been doing more listening to other teams than actively shopping the wideout. The latter report also indicated that the team was unlikely to land more than a third-round pick for Toney, which would be a meager return for a recent first-round selection.

Assuming that remains the case, Toney’s return to the building may be setting the stage for the two sides to work toward a more productive second NFL season.