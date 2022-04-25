Ron Rivera: Chase Young is doing real well in ACL recovery

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young had an outstanding rookie year before his second season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

Young had his knee surgically repaired in late November. On Monday, Rivera said Young is “doing real well” in his recovery.

“He’s here [at the team facility] today again and it’s a great sight to see,” Rivera said during his pre-draft press conference. “We got an opportunity to spend a little time with him and he’s fired up. He’s really focused in and he’s attacking his rehab.”

Rivera added that he’s been pleased with the way Young has been working with new head athletic trainer Al Bellamy. But Rivera declined to say if Young would be ready for training camp or Week One.

“We’re not going to put a time limit on anybody’s injuries,” Rivera said. “All we can tell you is that he’s doing exactly what he needs to do.”

Young was the AP defensive rookie of the year in 2020. In nine games, he recorded 1.5 sacks with three tackles for loss and four QB hits with a pair of forced fumbles in 2021.