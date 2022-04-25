Seahawks withdraw tender offer to Nigel Warrior

Getty Images

Defensive back Nigel Warrior wasn’t able to negotiate with other teams after being tendered by the Seahawks as an exclusive rights free agent, but that restriction won’t be in place any longer.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Seahawks have withdrawn that tender offer. Warrior will now be an unrestricted free agent.

Warrior was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks after being cut by the Ravens at final cuts last summer. He was credited with one tackle while appearing in four games as a reserve and on special teams, but spent nearly three months of the season on injured reserve.

The Seahawks will be able to fill Warrior’s roster spot with a rookie later this week. They have eight selections in this year’s draft, including the ninth overall selection.