Shad Khan: We’ll have to really firm up the draft board Wednesday

Oddsmakers have moved Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker into position as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the draft this week and the Jaguars aren’t doing anything to show their hand at this juncture.

General Manager Trent Baalke said last week that the team still has four players in the running to be their second straight first overall pick. Owner Shad Khan told Albert Breer of SI.com that he is set to meet with Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday in order to come to a final decision about who they will add to the roster on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I have an opinion,” Khan said. “I do have an opinion. We are supposed to get together on Wednesday, and so I don’t have as firm a decision as I did maybe last year, but I do have it. I think we’ll have to really firm up the draft board, so we have clarity on all the permutations and combinations we’re gonna hit.”

Walker, N.C. State tackle Ickey Ekwonu, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and Alabama tackle Evan Neal are believed to be the players in the mix for the Jaguars and the timing of their meeting this week won’t leave much of a chance for word of their choice to leak out before Roger Goodell takes the podium in Las Vegas.