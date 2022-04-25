Texans waive Ron’Dell Carter

Getty Images

The Texans swapped draft picks with the Patriots on Monday and they also opened up a spot on their roster.

The league’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Texans waived linebacker Ron'Dell Carter. It was a brief stay with the Texans for Carter as he was signed off the Cardinals practice squad in December

Carter appeared in one game after coming to Houston. He played 17 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps without being credited with a tackle.

Carter had one tackle in three games with the Cowboys during the 2019 season. He has also spent time with the Colts since going undrafted out of James Madison in 2020.