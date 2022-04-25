Todd Bowles: Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh status “up in the air right now”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers cleared $9 million in cap space last week when they restructured Tom Brady‘s contract and that could impact whether they bring a couple of veteran free agents back to the team.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remain unsigned, which head coach Todd Bowles included among “a few kinks to work out” as the Bucs move forward this offseason. Bowles said that he’d like to know if they’ll be back before this week’s draft “if possible,” but that it won’t impact their draft choices and that he’s comfortable moving forward under any circumstances.

“It’s up in the air right now, but I feel OK about it,” Bowles said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “There are still things to work out, and we’ll see what the draft brings and we’ll keep working with those guys, as well.”

Cameron Brate and Codey McElroy are the only tight ends on the Tampa roster at present, so adding to the position seems likely to be in the cards whether Gronkowski is back or not. The Bucs added defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to the roster last week, but haven’t made any other outside additions to their defensive line.