Travon Walker becomes the betting favorite to go No. 1

It happened over the weekend. And it has shaken up the very top of the draft.

Via PointsBet, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite to become the first overall pick. His odds currently are -155.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +150, followed by N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at +600 and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, at +1800. Alabama tackle Evan Neal continues to provide great value at +1800.

Walker is also the new favorite at DraftKings and FanDuel. Hutchinson, at +110, is now the PointsBet favorite to go to Detroit with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Jaguars have said they’ve narrowed their list to four players. On Thursday night, we’ll find out which one they take.