Travon Walker becomes the betting favorite to go No. 1

Posted by Mike Florio on April 25, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT
Missouri v Georgia
It happened over the weekend. And it has shaken up the very top of the draft.

Via PointsBet, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is now the favorite to become the first overall pick. His odds currently are -155.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +150, followed by N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu at +600 and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, at +1800. Alabama tackle Evan Neal continues to provide great value at +1800.

Walker is also the new favorite at DraftKings and FanDuel. Hutchinson, at +110, is now the PointsBet favorite to go to Detroit with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Jaguars have said they’ve narrowed their list to four players. On Thursday night, we’ll find out which one they take.

  2. This the year we get our first insider betting scandal. Wouldn’t be hard for a couple jags insiders to leak walker to inflate the true #1 odds.

  6. Baalke has pictures. He must. He can’t keep getting away with this. I wouldn’t want him working a drive thru let alone a football team.

  8. This would be par for the course for the Jag’s. I hate this for the team because I follow them being in Florida. Since Khan took over its been a total clown show.

