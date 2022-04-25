Virginia attorney general will investigate Washington Commanders’ alleged financial improprieties

Getty Images

The two versions are as different as they can be. The situation cries out for an investigation. At least one investigation will happen.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, the Virginia attorney general will investigate allegations of financial improprieties within the Washington Commanders organization. Specifically, the team is accused of retaining security deposits made by season-ticket holders, and of moving ticket revenue from Commanders games to non-NFL events, essentially picking the pockets of the other NFL owners with whom a portion of the gate is shared.

The officer of Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares has informed the team that he has a “responsibility to carefully examine the material facts after it was brought to my attention.”

Two weeks ago, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a 20-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission regarding multiple allegations of financial shenanigans committed by the team. Last week, the Commanders responded with an 18-page letter that took direct aim at the credibility of former Commanders employee Jason Friedman, the star (and possibly sole) witness providing information to support claims of misconduct.

Miyares has requested “full cooperation and transparency” from the team.

However it plays out, the versions from Friedman and the team are too sharply conflicting to not be fully investigated. Someone needs to do it. Whether the team is exonerated or implicated, the truth needs to come out — whatever it may be.