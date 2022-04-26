49ers are willing to listen to Deebo Samuel trade offers, but it surely will take a lot to get him

Posted by Mike Florio on April 26, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

49ers G.M. John Lynch had plenty of things to say on Monday about the Deebo Samuel situation. Although Lynch consistently declined to discuss how the relationship had devolved to the point of Deebo making a trade request, Lynch said enough to permit a conclusion that, if the 49ers get an offer they can’t refuse, they won’t.

Here’s the key line from the transcript provided by the team: “We’ve been consistent since we’ve been here in that we listen on just about anyone. That’s something we’ll always do.”

In other words, Deebo isn’t untouchable. Still, it will be hard to touch him. Twice, Lynch said he can’t ever imagine moving on from Deebo. That means it will take the kind of offer Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan can’t imagine, in order to trigger a trade.

“He’s just too good of a player,” Lynch said. “You think of 2019, the 36th pick, to come up with someone like Deebo who, to me, has just been a game-changing player for our franchise. I’ve told Deebo this, I think he’s the perfect illustration. Herm Edwards used to talk about when will meets skill, you’ve got the opportunity to be special. And I think Deebo probably embodies that as much as anyone, he’s got tremendous will, he’s a very talented player. I think by virtue of the way he plays, it’s inspiring and so, to me, that entails leadership. Do you make people around you better? He checks that box. He’s a great teammate. And I think of things like prior to games, I get out there and he’s always throwing the ball with the fans. I think he’s been a great member of our community, so we’ve got nothing but love for him and nothing but appreciation for what he’s bought, but you just don’t let guys like that walk. I can’t envision a scenario where we would.”

But Lynch surely would have said three months ago that he can’t envision a scenario where Samuel would want to no longer be part of the team, to no longer be a member of the community. Although it’s still unknown how that happened, the reality is that the 49ers failed in some way to ensure that they have the right relationship with Samuel. If they hadn’t, he wouldn’t want out.

Lynch said that the 49ers have talked to Samuel. It’s possible that the 49ers at this point hope to get through the draft and hope Deebo will realize that he has no real options, if he wants to play football in 2022.

Still, it’s hard to have much faith in the team’s handling of Samuel going forward, given that their past efforts have resulted in Samuel no longer wanting to be part of the team.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “49ers are willing to listen to Deebo Samuel trade offers, but it surely will take a lot to get him

  1. the reality is that the 49ers failed in some way to ensure that they have the right relationship with Samuel. If they hadn’t, he wouldn’t want out.
    ————
    Or it’s possible you are rumor mongering. He may want out of California or he may just be acting like a diva. After all, he’s posted on social media and deleted several times.

  2. All the trade talk is window dressing… in the end they”ll fold like a house of cards and blow up their salary cap to pay him whatever he wants. Santa Clara should ready for a $25 mill a year WR and salary cap hell.

  3. He’s in play just like every other player in the league would be in play if the offer is over the top, but it’s gonna take a couple of first round picks (plus more) at a minimum to pry him away from the 49ers, and then you still have to figure out just how much he’s looking for in order to get a deal done. Is he really worth all of that? No thanks

  4. But, you’re not going to get a lot because you didn’t pay him before it got to this and the WR market is too high to expect a lot in return.

    When you have Hill making 25 million per year in Miami and Diggs making 22 in Buffalo, you’re screwed.

    All you’d have to do is take a top WR in the top 15 and work with the rookie contract.

    At best, Samuel is worth a late 1st and maybe a 4th. Someone is going to have to have the contract waiting for him and there aren’t many teams dumb enough except for the Jets.

    SF will have a disgruntled WR all summer and even if he stays, he’ll be distracted and a cancer.

  5. The problem with the 49ers is that they aren’t a San Francisco team anymore. The winning and championships of yesterday are a San Francisco legacy, and it’s lost in the young players in Santa Clara today.

  6. It’s also possible the 49ers did everything right and he just doesn’t want to play for them.

  7. When will somebody talk about how terrible of a GM John Lynch is? The bust of Solomon Thomas, investing 3 first round picks into a project QB, their current salary cap mess, their best player wanting out of town, Jimmy G hurt like always.

    The list goes on.

  8. Debbo is one of the most over-rated WR in the game today. As a WR he has 10 TD in career. As rusher he has 11. Last time I checked, RBS rarely make over 10 mill a year; you know the position he is better at. With only 77 receptions last year and Deebo hinting he doesn’t want to do the rb thing, he is at best high end 2. 20 mil a year is likley over paying for his services.

  9. It feels like this is building up to a draft day swap of a player and some 1-2 rd picks for Deebo and a late round pick. Maybe an O-lineman and a 1, plus a conditional 2 or 3 and a swap of 4’s or 5’s for Deebo.

    Which will be a great deal for both parties. Deebo will go play for the Jets and get paid to be a perennial loser, while the 49ers find an effective, less expensive wide receiver to pair with their new QB who can actually throw the ball down the field.

  10. What is it with all of these diva receivers? Washington should count their lucky stars for having someone like Terry McLaurin who plays at a superstar level while remaining humble, team-oriented, and displaying the highest personal character. For some reasons, those qualities are in short supply for star players split out wide.

  12. Anyone who remembers 9er history only has to go back a couple years ago when Deforest Buckner was due for a massive new contract: “We want DeForest to be a Niner for a long, long time,” Lynch said. “He’s an excellent football player. He’s an excellent human being. He’s an excellent leader.” Buckner was the No. 7 overall draft pick by the 9ers. “I think the cool thing with DeFo, we’ve seen him play at a high level for a long, long time,”

    “DeFo???” Not only does the name sound familiar, but the bragging about how great he was is word for word exact. Lynch traded “DeFo” to the Colts for a mid first-round pick — which they used on Javon Kinlaw 🙄

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.