Brandon Beane “not looking for a short-term fix” in first round

Getty Images

The Bills are seen as Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2022 season and offseason moves like the one that brought Von Miller to Buffalo show that the team is willing to do whatever they can in order to get to that game.

During an appearance on WGR 550 on Tuesday, General Manager Brandon Beane was asked if the push to win a title would lead him to look for a way to maximize the immediate impact of the team’s first-round pick. The Bills are set to pick 25th on Thursday night and Beane said the team wouldn’t be viewing this year’s selection any differently in light of their place in the championship hunt.

“You’re just looking for good players,” Beane said. “Free agency is probably where you can say, ‘Hey, we’ll spend a little more here and we’ll fill this here.’ The draft is more of a long-term approach. You’re drafting a guy in the first round that you would hope you’re, at least, picking up their fifth-year option and you’ve got him for five years. So you’re not looking for a short-term fix.”

Cornerbacks and wide receivers are popular choices for the Bills in mock drafts and a player at either spot could have a path to immediate playing time even if Beane isn’t prioritizing that as the team prepares for this week’s festivities.