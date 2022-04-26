Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers will be heavily involved in developing receivers

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 26, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

The week of last year’s draft, reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers front office — setting off a saga that seemingly ended when Rodgers signed a contract extension in March.

The relationship between Rodgers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst has apparently been smoothed over, which is particularly important as Green Bay moves forward with a remade receiving corps.

Rodgers is not attending the Packers’ voluntary offseason program. But Gutekunst said he’s had plenty of conversations with the two-time defending MVP.

“I’m in pretty constant communication with Aaron,” Gutekunst said. “This is his downtime, and I know he enjoys that. But yeah, again, the specifics with what we talk about, I won’t get into. But it’s obviously carried over from what we’ve been doing for the last year and a half or so. ”

The Packers have Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard back as established receivers, with the club also signing Sammy Watkins this month. Amari Rodgers is back for a second season as well. But with Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, the Packers are a clear candidate to draft (at least) a receiver in the first round of this year’s draft.

Whatever influence Aaron Rodgers may have over the draft process is unclear. But Gutekunst said the quarterback will be important in getting everyone going in the right direction.

“Aaron’s going to be heavily involved in the development of not only players who are in our building right now, but certainly whoever we bring in,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers have the No. 22 and No. 28 picks in the first round along with the No. 53 and No. 59 picks in the second round.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers will be heavily involved in developing receivers

  1. Just don’t drop the ball if it comes your way in practice or that’s the last time you will ever get a look from Aaron when on the Packers.

  2. Awesome – I love this communication line between front office and QB in Green Bay. Go Pack Go.

  4. I believe folks are underestimating the value of Allen Lazard. The kid has great length and runs good routes. Put the ball near him and he catches it,… good hands. His numbers suffered from the Rodgers Adams show.
    I like what Lazard brings,… another receiver that should get more targets is TE Bobby Tonyan. I’m curious to see if Watkins can gain Rodgers trust. Aaron throws to receivers he trusts.

  6. LOL. I’m sure he wanted to be a mentor in his prime years just to watch GB trade them out of town.

  7. Aaron is a free thinker and stand up American, no one knows how to build relationships with their WRs better.

    I’m not a Packer fan, but after last season and how he handled the lies about divoC and xxaV I have an enormous amount of respect for him.

  9. Great QBs elevate their receivers. Time for Rodgers to prove that he is a great QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.