Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is happy to not have to defend Russell Wilson

Getty Images

For all but one of Russell Wilson‘s 10 seasons in Seattle, new Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was working for one of Seattle’s division rivals. In Wilson’s first year with a new team, Wilson and Evero are teaming up.

Evero is very happy about that.

“I think from all my years in San Fran and with the Rams, I feel like he’s just been a pain in my butt for a long time,” Evero told reporters on Tuesday. “Obviously he’s smart as heck and can throw the ball like none other, but you just can’t account for the ability to keep plays alive and extend plays. I’m glad we don’t have to play against him anymore. He’s on our side.”

Of course, Evero instead has to deal with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr twice per year. That’s no picnic, to be sure. Maybe facing Wilson in practice will help prepare Denver’s defense for the challenges to come.