Chargers expect Kenneth Murray to miss most of OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2022, 9:07 AM EDT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco’s Monday press conference included an update on linebacker Kenneth Murray‘s outlook after having ankle surgery this month.

Murray spent time on injured reserve because of the ankle during the regular season and Telesco said that he wasn’t certain when he would be cleared to resume football work. Telesco did say that he does not expect Murray to be able to do much of anything during the team’s offseason program.

“I assume he’ll probably miss most of OTAs and kind of go from there,” Telesco said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “He had ankle surgery. It’s something that you’d prefer to not have surgery. That’s always your first approach if you can. I think, in his case, it just got to the point where it seemed like the best course of action was to go in and have surgery. He’s handled it really well.”

The Chargers traded up to take Murray in the first round of the 2020 draft, but his first two seasons haven’t lived up to expectations. It looks like he’ll have to turn that around without the benefit of a full offseason of work.

