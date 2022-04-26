D.C. attorney general is investigating the Washington Commanders, too

Getty Images

Virginia isn’t alone in looking into whether the Washington Commanders crossed the line regarding its handling of financial issues. The D.C. attorney general also has entered the fray.

And the D.C. attorney general is looking at more than alleged financial improprieties.

In an email disseminated on Monday night, the official of D.C. attorney general Karl Racine disclosed that it has been investigating “allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, the team’s cooperation with, and statements about, the investigation into these allegations, and more recently, the team’s ticket sales practices.”

The sexual harassment investigation started in the fall of 2021, “based on both public reporting and independent investigative work” conducted by the office.

“The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder that we’ve seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling,” Racine said in a statement. “No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law. The Commanders’ players and employees, and District residents, deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct. We encourage those who experienced or witnessed misconduct to contact our office.”

Racine’s office has encouraged anyone with information relevant to the investigations to contact it by email.

More than 500,000 documents have been obtained by Racine’s office from the Commanders and the NFL, and more are coming.