Derek Carr says there’s “no chance” Darren Waller will be traded

‘Tis the season to monger rumors, and a doozy emerged earlier this week. But, according to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, talk of tight end Darren Waller being traded to the Packers is just that. Talk.

“Lol no chance,” Carr said on Twitter regarding the possibility of the Raiders sending Waller to Green Bay.

It doesn’t make sense for the Raiders to do it. And while the Packers could use the pass-catching help, they seem to be more likely to address their needs via the draft.

Waller is likely due for a new contract. He’s scheduled to make a mere $6.25 million in 2022 and in 2023, the final year of his current deal. Given his value to the team, the market for high-end pass catchers, and the major commitment recently made to former Packers receiver Davante Adams, it makes sense that Waller would want more.

Still, for now it seems unlikely that Waller will be landing with the Packers or any other team. If he does, Carr will have some explaining to do. He also may need some explaining to be done.