Draft prospect Adam Anderson charged with rape

Posted by Charean Williams on April 26, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT
Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, charged with rape of a 21-year-old, ESPN reports.

Anderson once was projected as a first-round choice in this week’s NFL draft. Now, he’s slated for an arraignment June 13.

Anderson was arrested on Nov. 10 after a woman accused him of raping her in a house in Athens, Georgia, on Oct. 29. She told police that, after having drinks, she woke up to find Anderson raping her. The woman reported it to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that day.

Georgia suspended him from the football team Nov. 2 after being notified of the allegation.

Anderson, who has been training in south Florida, had a private workout for NFL scouts from 17 teams at a high school in Athens in March, according to ESPN.

“Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding, which is totally under the control of the prosecution,” Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement to ESPN. “This means his defense was not presented or argued to the grand jurors. Adam will plead not guilty to the charge and continue his fight in court to clear his name and reputation. Adam once again appeals to the good citizens of Athens-Clarke County to keep an open mind and not prejudge his case.”

A second woman has accused Anderson of sexually assaulting her in neighboring Oconee County, Georgia, in October 2020, per ESPN. Anderson has not been charged in that case.

