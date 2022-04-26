Falcons GM Terry Fontenot wants to add a quarterback in the draft

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 26, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT
NFL Combine
Getty Images

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is making no secret that he’d like to get a quarterback in this week’s NFL draft.

“We could come out of this draft with a quarterback. We want to add to that room,” Fontenot said today.

The Falcons currently have just two quarterbacks on the roster, Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks. Mariota is expected to be the starter in Atlanta, while Franks was an undrafted rookie last year who barely played in 2021. They’ll surely add at least one quarterback before training camp.

The Falcons own the eighth overall pick in the draft, and few people think they’re picking a quarterback that high. They also have two second-round picks and two third-round picks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Day 2 is when the Falcons find a quarterback.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Falcons GM Terry Fontenot wants to add a quarterback in the draft

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.