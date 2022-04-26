Falcons plan on using Cordarrelle Patterson in “a lot of spots”

Getty Images

In his first five seasons, Cordarrelle Patterson was a core special teams player and a part-time receiver. Only once from 2013-17 did he play more than 50 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, and he had 44 rushing attempts and 163 receptions.

Then, the Patriots got the bright idea to use Patterson more as a running back than a receiver.

The past four seasons, playing for three different teams, Patterson has 276 rushes and 105 receptions.

Of Patterson’s 320 career carries, 153 came last season. He also led the team in receiving touchdowns with a career-high five.

With the Falcons lacking a true No. 1 wideout, Patterson could see more time at receiver this season.

“Appreciate what CP did for us last year [and] what he’s gonna do for us in the future,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Kris Rhim of the team website. “He’s gonna move around at a lot of spots.”

Patterson re-signed with the Falcons after 618 yards and six touchdowns rushing, 548 yards and five touchdowns receiving and 18 kickoff returns for 434 yards. He also played two snaps on defense.