Jerry Jones on draft: We should think out of the box, be contrarians

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT
The Dallas Cowboys And Blockchain.com Partnership Press Conference
Getty Images

One of the talking points about this year’s draft has been that there isn’t a great deal of high-end talent available and the Cowboys appear to subscribe to that theory.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said at a Tuesday press conference that the first two rounds are “a little more thin” than in other years and that the team has 14-16 players with first-round grades. Jones said the strength of the draft is the depth available in the middle rounds and that feeling has led to speculation that more teams will want to trade down than up later this week.

That same thought process would make getting one of those top players all the more valuable, so one could read Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ answer to a question about draft strategy as a sign that the team might try to move up from No. 24 on Thursday night.

“We should be thinking out of the box. We should be contrarians,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Any trade would require the Cowboys to find a partner willing to give up their spot. If the conventional wisdom about this draft is correct, that might not be a problem.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jerry Jones on draft: We should think out of the box, be contrarians

  1. Lol. When it comes to the draft, Jerruh was the most “in the box/conventional” thinker besides Al Davis. “This guy is great in one single metric in the Combine, a metric that has no correlation to NFL play, like 40 yard dash? That’s a first round pick!!!”

  4. Translation = the cowboys are taking a lot of bizarre picks and hopefully we hit on SOMEONE!

  5. If there are very few high-end players, why would it be easy for the Cowboys to trade up to get one of them? The teams drafting in the top 15 or so should be holding onto those picks to get one of the few elite players. If you want to trade up into the back half of the first round, then you probably wouldn’t have a problem finding a taker.

  6. Whatever you do, GM Jerruh, the whole league wants you to continue. Throw dollars after debris!

  7. Is he really “thinking outside the box” or has he just discovered the Constanza method? Either way, Jerrald is getting upset!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.