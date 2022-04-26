Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Volume of draft picks matters, but so does value of first-rounder

Posted by Josh Alper on April 26, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT
NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combline
Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is a couple of days away from running his first draft and he signaled one way he may be different from his predecessor at a Tuesday press conference.

Rick Spielman had a habit of accumulating a great number of mid-to-late-round draft picks through trades during his time at the helm of the Vikings’ personnel department. Adofo-Mensah said that the team is open to any scenarios when it comes to the No. 12 pick this year, but he also noted that there’s a chance to add quality with a high pick that can’t be replicated by acquiring several players instead.

“I think volume [of draft picks] matters, but with whatever chart people are using, there’s no amount of seventh-round picks that can equate to the value of that first-round pick,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com.

That answer doesn’t mean the Vikings will be staying put at No. 12 on Thursday night, but it does seem that Vikings fans should see a different approach to the one the team employed for the last decade.

3 responses to “Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Volume of draft picks matters, but so does value of first-rounder

  1. Thank God!!! Spielman for years traded back to accumulate 6th and 7th rounders who didn’t amount to squat!

    In his last two drafts he drafted 25 players. Only one was a star, and the rest are completely forgettable and struggling to stay on a roster

  2. Unless they really REALLY don’t like anyone, then they should stay put and draft someone. It’s all a crapshoot, anyway. Picks in rounds 2-7 can be bad picks just as easily as a first rounder. If it was easy finding the diamonds in the later rounds it would happen more often.

  3. If Spielman was a draft wizard, as some believed he was… The Vikings would have had much better depth than they did toward the end of Spielman’s reign. Viking fans should rejoice now that they won’t spend most of their draft capital on training camp bodies.

