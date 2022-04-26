Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Volume of draft picks matters, but so does value of first-rounder

Getty Images

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is a couple of days away from running his first draft and he signaled one way he may be different from his predecessor at a Tuesday press conference.

Rick Spielman had a habit of accumulating a great number of mid-to-late-round draft picks through trades during his time at the helm of the Vikings’ personnel department. Adofo-Mensah said that the team is open to any scenarios when it comes to the No. 12 pick this year, but he also noted that there’s a chance to add quality with a high pick that can’t be replicated by acquiring several players instead.

“I think volume [of draft picks] matters, but with whatever chart people are using, there’s no amount of seventh-round picks that can equate to the value of that first-round pick,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Will Ragatz of SI.com.

That answer doesn’t mean the Vikings will be staying put at No. 12 on Thursday night, but it does seem that Vikings fans should see a different approach to the one the team employed for the last decade.