Lions exercise T.J. Hockenson’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Lions aren’t in any hurry to part ways with tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have exercised their option on Hockenson’s contract. Hockenson was the eighth overall pick in 2019 and now has a guaranteed salary of $9.392 million for his fifth NFL season.

Hockenson ended last season on injured reserve because of a thumb injury and also had his rookie year cut short by an ankle injury. He caught 160 passes for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Monday is the deadline for teams to exercise their options on their 2019 first-round picks. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and Panthers defensive end Brian Burns have also had their options executed this week.