Lions re-sign Riley Patterson

Kicker Riley Patterson is officially back with the Lions for the 2022 season.

Patterson’s return wasn’t in much doubt because he’d been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent and the NFL’s daily transaction report shows that he signed that tender on Tuesday.

Patterson wasn’t drafted last year and spent time with the Vikings and Patriots before being signed by the Lions in mid-November. He went 13-of-14 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points in seven games after joining the NFC North team.

The Lions also have Aldrick Rosas and Austin Siebert on the roster at the moment, so there may be more roster moves coming among the team’s kicking specialists in the near future.