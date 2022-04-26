Lovie Smith: We feel good about our QBs room, leading off with Davis Mills

Getty Images

The Texans have three picks in the first two rounds of this week’s draft: No. 3, No. 13, and No. 37.

While anything said in the pre-draft process — especially this week — can be considered a smokescreen, it doesn’t sound like the team is itching to use one of those high selections on a quarterback.

Houston currently has three QBs on its roster with Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, and Jeff Driskel. New head coach Lovie Smith has been clear that he likes Mills’ potential as a starter and he reiterated that in a Tuesday press conference.

“As a general rule, I guess you can have four [quarterbacks]. Some teams have four,” Smith said. “I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that, and we do. We keep all options open, but we feel good about our quarterback room right now — leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feelings about who our leader will be.”

After the Texans drafted him in the third round out of Stanford last year, Mills had a rocky start to his rookie season. But the quarterback made steady strides over the rest of the season, recording a 102.4 passer rating with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in his last five starts. The Texans went 2-3 in those games with wins over the Jaguars and Chargers.

Overall, Mills completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,664 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie.