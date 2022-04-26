Mike McGlinchey on track for training camp after tearing quad

Getty Images

49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey wasn’t on the field for the final weeks of the regular season or the team’s run to the NFC Championship Game because of a torn quad, but he’s on track for a return to action well ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

McGlinchey spoke to reporters on Monday and said that he feels great more than five months after suffering the injury. He’s steadily progressed in the kind of rehab activities he’s been cleared to do and said that he expects to have no restrictions when it will be time for training camp this summer.

“I’m just around the six-month mark,” McGlinchey said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think that was kind of the ballpark for getting cleared for activity, and I’ve been doing activities for just about two months now. So I’m feeling really good with where I’m at. My body feels great. I’ve been able to train really hard and continue to increase volume and load and all that kind of stuff each week as it’s gone on. The pain has subsided for the most part. Obviously I still get a little sore from workouts here and there, but nothing that’s not manageable. Nothing that hasn’t allowed me to train the next day, which — knock on wood — has been a pretty good sign. So I’m excited for where I’m at and where I’m going to be a couple months from now.”

The 2022 season is the final one on McGlinchey’s current contract and McGlinchey said that’s not making him view this as a “prove-it year,” but a full return would be a welcome development as he works his way toward fulfilling his goal of remaining a 49er beyond this year.