Panthers will pick up Brian Burns’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said last month that the team was planning to exercise defensive end Brian Burns‘ option for the 2023 season and nothing’s changed since that point.

Fitterer said at a Tuesday press conference that the team will exercise the option before Monday’s deadline to do so. The move will guarantee Burns a salary of just over $16 million for the 2023 season and Fitterer said the team would like to keep him around beyond next year.

“We will pick up the fifth-year option and we have hopes of extending him after that,” Fitterer said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Burns has posted nine sacks in each of the last two seasons and he’s posted 39 quarterback hits over that span.