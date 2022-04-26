Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

April 26, 2022
Melvin Gordon had 203 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Javonte Williams had 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns.

The duo will be together again in 2022 on the new-look Broncos.

The Broncos are re-signing Gordon to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to multiple reports.

Gordon, 29, recently visited the Ravens.

He had 478 touches for 2,275 yards and 20 touchdowns the past two seasons with the Broncos. He spent his first five seasons with the Chargers, twice earning Pro Bowl honors.

Gordon played with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson at Wisconsin in 2011. Gordon had only 20 carries in his freshman season, which was Wilson’s final college season.

