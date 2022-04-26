Report: Eagles making calls about potentially moving up

Getty Images

A record eight teams have two first-round draft choices. The Eagles are one of those teams, holding picks No. 15 and 18.

They had three first-round picks before a trade with the Saints.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles will sit tight now. They are “among the most notable teams making calls about moving up,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

So who are the Eagles targeting?

Perhaps a corner. Perhaps a receiver. Perhaps an edge rusher.

The Eagles have enough ammunition to get as high as they need to get for the player they want.