Report: Giants looking to trade Darius Slayton

Kadarius Toney‘s name surfaced as a trade candidate last week and he’s not the only Giants wideout to find himself mentioned in relation to a trip out of town.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has been shopping Darius Slayton. Slayton saw his salary rise from $920,000 to $2.5 million because of performance escalators and the Giants are tight enough against the cap that they’re looking at all ways to shed salary.

Slayton was a 2019 fifth-round pick and he has 124 catches for 1,830 yards and 13 touchdowns in 43 career games.

Toney reported to the team’s offseason workout program for the first time on Monday, which may have been a response to the trade reports that surfaced around the 2021 first-round pick. If that makes Toney likelier to stick around, it could also work to make a Slayton trade more desirable for the Giants.