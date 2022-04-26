Robert Quinn: I didn’t want to go anywhere, but this is a crazy business

Getty Images

The Bears brought in a new regime for 2022 with General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. And one of their first moves was to trade edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers.

That move made it look like Chicago was in the business of picking up assets for the future, so other veteran players could be on their way out — edge rusher Robert Quinn among them.

Quinn, who turns 32 in May, is under contract through 2024 after signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Bears in 2020. But coming off a season with 18.5 sacks, Quinn could still potentially be moved.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Quinn said on Tuesday, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. I mean, you probably gotta — again, it’s just a business. Don’t dwell on it … too crazy.

“I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business. … If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is.”

For now, Quinn is still on the Bears. But he also does not like the term “rebuilding” for what Chicago is likely about to experience in 2022.

“I don’t think that’s the right way we should phrase it, because the guys in the building are professionals and I think everyone carries themselves to high expectations,” Quinn said. “I believe, me personally, no player is better than me, and I believe everyone else should carry themselves the same way. So to say, ‘a rebuild’ is, I guess, a funny word. I think it’s just getting guys to believe who they truly are, and perform at their high level.”

It remains to be seen how the Bears will perform in the first year of this new regime. But whether Quinn remains with the team or not, Chicago will have an uphill climb to dethroning Green Bay at the top of the NFC North.