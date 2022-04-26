Russell Wilson: Nathaniel Hackett is an amazing teacher

Getty Images

The Broncos had their first voluntary minicamp practice of their new era on Monday, giving new head coach Nathaniel Hackett his first opportunity to do on-field work with new quarterback Russell Wilson.

But the offseason program has been going on for a few weeks now, giving Wilson and Hackett the chance to interact in the meeting room on a daily basis. That’s already made the partnership between the two men start to jell.

“[Hackett’s] an amazing teacher, and I think that’s what you love about it,” Wilson said Monday, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “I think everybody’s learning at such a rapid pace, at an exponential rate. That’s been really amazing. He just brings great energy. He’s young, he’s vibrant, he brings that intelligence to the game. Obviously, he’s got a great pedigree and everything else and he wants to win, too. Our relationship’s really tight.”

The partnership between a head coach and quarterback is one of the most important on any team, so the Broncos need that to work to be successful. At least for the first practice, Wilson described a session where most things went well.

“We were really sharp,” Wilson said. “We were really on our idea of executing, getting in and out of the huddle, playing crisp football. That was very evident today, so that was really exciting to see that. That’s a testament to great coaching by the guys and just the guys working hard themselves and studying and getting in the playbook.”

There’s a long way to go before the Broncos play their first game, but the Hackett-Wilson era is at least off to a positive start in the spring.