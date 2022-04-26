Scott Fitterer would “feel comfortable” with a couple of QBs at No. 6

Getty Images

It’s no secret that the Panthers are in the market for a quarterback and General Manager Scott Fitterer didn’t attempt to say otherwise at a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.

Fitterer told reporters that he informed Sam Darnold that the team plans to add a quarterback this week because they “want to stabilize” the position. That stabilization could come in the draft or in a trade for a veteran like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

With two days to go before the first round gets underway, Fitterer wasn’t showing his cards when it came to that path. Any move for a veteran is unlikely to happen before the first round and Fitterer did his best to keep people thinking about the Panthers taking a quarterback at No. 6.

“I would feel comfortable with one of them, or actually a couple of them, at six,” Fitterer said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis have been seen as the likeliest quarterbacks to come off the board first, but the Panthers also spent time with Matt Corral, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and Bailey Zappe during the pre-draft process.