Signs are pointing more strongly to Travon Walker becoming the first overall pick

Getty images

The odds keep moving in the direction of George defensive end Travon Walker, and for good reason.

Two days before the draft begins, the sense is becoming stronger and stronger in league circles that the Jaguars will make Walker the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. Until recently, there was a sense that they could go for an offensive lineman. Now, all signs point to Walker.

At PointsBet, the current odds are now -225 for Walker, and +225 for Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Four days ago, Hutchinson was the betting favorite.

Hutchinson is the -200 pick to be the second overall pick, to the Lions.

Officially, we’ll find out who goes first on Thursday night. After the Commissioner starts the proceedings, gets booed, and announces that the Jaguars are on the clock.

Until then, enjoy our one and only mock draft. Or don’t. I don’t really care.