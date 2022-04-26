Stephen Jones not ruling out Cowboys drafting a running back

Getty Images

With Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard already on the roster, running back would appear to be the last position the Cowboys need to address in the draft. But Cowboys executive Stephen Jones says he wouldn’t necessarily rule out drafting a running back.

Jones said that despite the presence of Elliott and Pollard (plus Rico Dowdle, a running back who was a solid special teams contributor as a rookie in 2020 but missed 2021 with an injury), the Cowboys could draft a running back if the right player is available at the right time.

“I think that our running back situation is a position of strength right now,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You look at Zeke, you look at Pollard, you look at Rico. We were just in with the coaches talking about that and you know those are three really strong running backs so, certainly not a position of need right now. At the same time, we know that Tony Pollard is going to be a free agent and things change quickly, so that’s why you don’t ever rule out any position especially if a player falls in there that you think has great value. I don’t think you ever relegate yourself to a position of ‘hey we’re not gonna take this’ or ‘we’re looking for a three not a one or a two.’ You have to be open minded as you move forward in the draft, look for where the value is and make decisions based on that.”

NFL teams have discovered in recent years that running backs can be found anywhere, and there’s no need to devote significant draft resources to them. But with Pollard heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and Elliott on a contract so expensive the Cowboys will want to get rid of it sooner rather than later, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Cowboys use a third-day pick on a running back who wouldn’t play much in 2022 but could play a lot in 2023.