Bears in “good place” with Byron Pringle despite arrest

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida last weekend and General Manager Ryan Poles addressed that development during a Tuesday press conference.

Pringle faces charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after he was observed squealing his tires, burning rubber, and doing a doughnut by law enforcement officers. Pringle signed with the Bears this offseason and Poles, who was in Kansas City with Pringle the last four years, said he does not believe this is indicative of the wideout’s character.

“I know him very well. And it’s not a reflection of who he is at all,” Poles said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You don’t want your guys in the news at all . . . [so] it’s a disappointment. But we had a good conversation about it. We’re in a good place. We’ll keep [the details] internal.”

Pringle could face discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy as a result of the arrest. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Chicago.