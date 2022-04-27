Broncos signing Donnie Lewis, Trey Quinn

Getty Images

Cornerback Blessuan Austin wasn’t the only player to earn a job with the Broncos by trying out during the team’s voluntary minicamp.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos are also signing cornerback Donnie Lewis and wide receiver Trey Quinn to their 90-man roster.

Lewis was a Browns seventh-round pick in 2019 who spent a couple of years on the team’s practice squad before moving on to Cincinnati. He didn’t appear in any regular season games for the Bengals either and was released last season.

Quinn was the final pick of the 2018 draft by Washington and caught 35 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games for the team. He played one game for the Jaguars in 2020 and failed to make the Raiders last summer.