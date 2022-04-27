Bucs picking up Devin White’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are making an expected move to keep one of their key defenders around for 2023.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay is picking up linebacker Devin White‘s fifth-year option.

Selected with the fifth overall pick in 2019, White has been a major defensive contributor from Day One, playing 100 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps in his first week as a rookie. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after starting all 17 games, recording 128 total tackles with eight for loss, 18 QB hits, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

In 45 career games, White has picked up 15.0 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 39 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries.

By picking up the fifth-year option, White’s $11.706 million salary for 2023 is now guaranteed.

Teams have until May 2 to decide on the fifth-year options for 2019 first-round picks.