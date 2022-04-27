Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

It’s been a rocky offseason for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, but things appear to have gotten on better footing of late and the Cardinals moved to extend their working relationship through at least the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has exercised its option on Murray’s contract for that season. It was an expected move for the first overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Murray is now guaranteed a salary of $29.703 million for the 2023 campaign, but he’s already shown interest in a long-term contract extension and it seems unlikely that he’ll be the starting quarterback in Arizona on the last year of his deal when that season gets underway.

Discussion about such an extension could pick up in the months leading into training camp and the lack of an agreement before the season starts would likely set the stage for a lot of big decisions about the future of the Cardinals once the year comes to an end.