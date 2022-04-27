Chiefs sign Anthony Gordon

Getty Images

The Chiefs have started their offseason program by meeting with players virtually. But as things get closer to Phase II, they’ve added a quarterback with some experience in their system.

Kansas City has signed Anthony Gordon, according to agent Steve Caric.

Gordon spent time with the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason program and training camp. He signed a futures deal with the team back in January of last year but was waived in August. He also spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad late in the year.

After going undrafted out of Washington State in 2020, Gordon signed with the Seahawks and spent training camp with the club. He was waived at the start of the regular season.

Gordon threw for 5,579 yards with 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his senior year at Washington State.