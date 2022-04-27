David Tepper: Matt Rhule has my full support

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper held a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday that featured votes of confidence in a couple of key members of the organization.

Tepper called Sam Darnold “a very good quarterback” amid speculation the team will add another quarterback that General Manager Scott Fitterer has done little to douse. There’s been less focus on head coach Matt Rhule’s immediate job security, but plenty of thoughts that his situation could get dire if he can’t show improvement on a 10-23 record in his first two seasons.

Tepper said that Rhule has his “full support” while discussing the need to have “the patience to build the foundation” for success.

“I do believe that coach Rhule and Scott are doing a great job creating that foundation,” Tepper said, via the team’s website. “I do think we have made improvements in the coaching staff; we have done a good job during free agency to fill holes. Obviously we have some needs, and we’re going to try to attempt to fill some of those in the draft. I’m fairly optimistic about the new season given all the different things that have happened here.”

Nailing the quarterback call would be a good way for Rhule and Fitterer to ensure that April’s support for their work remains in place next January.