Falcons sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Getty Images

The Falcons have signed long snapper Liam McCullough to a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

McCullough was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2020 draft.

McCullough, 24, has spent time with the Raiders and Steelers but has not appeared in a regular-season game.

He played four seasons (2016-19) at Ohio State and snapped in 55 games.

The Falcons also have Beau Brinkley on their roster at the position. Brinkley has 138 games of experience but has played only 10 games the past two years combined.