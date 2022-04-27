George Fant, Jets have discussed contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on April 27, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Jets planned to have Mekhi Becton as their left tackle for the 2021 season, but a Week 1 knee injury forced the team to go a different route.

George Fant moved from right tackle to left tackle and wound up turning in a strong season for the AFC East club. Fant did well enough that the Jets aren’t handing Becton back the left tackle job without a competition and they’re thinking about a future with Fant that goes beyond 2022.

Fant told reporters on Thursday that he has had talks with the team about a contract extension. There’s no sense that the two sides are close to an agreement, but the chances of one coming together could be affected by Thursday night’s decisions.

If the Jets were to take a tackle with the fourth or 10th overall pick, it would likely set the stage for either Fant or Becton to be moving on.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “George Fant, Jets have discussed contract extension

  1. Fortunate for them because Mekhi Becton is about to eat himself out of the league.

  2. Starting 5 is pretty much set. Not taking an OL in rd 1. Doubt they take one in rd 2 either. look for a c/g for depth in later rounds.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.