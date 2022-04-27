George Fant, Jets have discussed contract extension

Getty Images

The Jets planned to have Mekhi Becton as their left tackle for the 2021 season, but a Week 1 knee injury forced the team to go a different route.

George Fant moved from right tackle to left tackle and wound up turning in a strong season for the AFC East club. Fant did well enough that the Jets aren’t handing Becton back the left tackle job without a competition and they’re thinking about a future with Fant that goes beyond 2022.

Fant told reporters on Thursday that he has had talks with the team about a contract extension. There’s no sense that the two sides are close to an agreement, but the chances of one coming together could be affected by Thursday night’s decisions.

If the Jets were to take a tackle with the fourth or 10th overall pick, it would likely set the stage for either Fant or Becton to be moving on.