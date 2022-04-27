Ikem Ekwonu matches Aiden Hutchinson in odds to be first overall pick

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker leapfrogged Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in the odds to be the first overall pick in the draft. On Wednesday, another prospect caught Hutchinson.

Via PointsBet, N.C. State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu now has the same odds as Hutchinson to be the first pick in the draft.

Currently, Walker stands at -300. Ekwonu and Hutchinson each have odds of +350.

Alabama tackle Evan Neal has moved to +1400, with Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux the next on the list, at +4000.